 Indraprastha Gas Signs Joint Venture With Genesis Gas Solutions
HomeBusinessIndraprastha Gas Signs Joint Venture With Genesis Gas Solutions

Indraprastha Gas Signs Joint Venture With Genesis Gas Solutions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Indraprastha Gas Signs Joint Venture With Genesis Gas Solutions | Twitter

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. on Friday announced the signing of Joint Venture Agreement with Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited (Genesis), the company announced through an exchange filing.

Regarding to this, an email has been received from Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding incorporation of Company IGL Genesis Technologies Limited, a Joint Venture between IGL and Genesis having the equity participation from both the partners in the ratio of 51 :49 respectively.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Shares

The shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. on Friday at 1:25 pm IST were at ₹488.25, up by 1.09 percent.

