Indowind Energy posts Rs 1 crore loss in Q4 FY22

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
Indowind Energy Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked Rs 61.26 lakh net profit in January-March 2020-21.

However, total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 7.59 crore from Rs 2.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses soared to Rs 8.62 crore from Rs 1.93 crore a year ago.

Chennai-based Indowind Energy is an independent power producer in the renewable energy field generating green power through dedicated wind farms.

