Indowind Energy posts Rs 1 crore loss in Q4 FY22

Indowind Energy Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked Rs 61.26 lakh net profit in January-March 2020-21.
However, total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 7.59 crore from Rs 2.58 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses soared to Rs 8.62 crore from Rs 1.93 crore a year ago.
Chennai-based Indowind Energy is an independent power producer in the renewable energy field generating green power through dedicated wind farms.
Read Also
Big tech's financial services play poses systemic concerns like overleverage: RBI Governor Das
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)