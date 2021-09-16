Indospace launches industrial and logistics park near Bengaluru

IndoSpace,investor, developer, and manager of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, today announced the launch of their new industrial park in Narasapura, near Bengaluru. The park will boost IndoSpace’s footprint in the manufacturing and industrial destination of Karnataka, with its modern amenities catering to the rising demand for industrial warehousing and logistics across sectors.

Located near National Highway 75 (NH75), Narasapura industrial area is one of the prominent regions in Karnataka.

The Bengaluru warehousing market has seen 4.30 mn. sq. ft. leasing in FY-2020. By consolidating the warehousing market, developers are venturing into the city’s prominent clusters with land acquisitions for greenfield developments and making it a preferred destination for Japanese, European and Korean companies in the electronics, FMCG, and FMCD sector.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice-Chairman – Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “By offering a solid foundation with our Grade A logistics infrastructure to customers across sectors, we aim to tap into the manufacturing boom being witnessed in the state of Karnataka. In addition, the launch of our new park in Narasapura will further help in attracting global manufacturers to the state of Karnataka.”

In June’21, IndoSpace also launched two parks in South India, in Vallam and Oragadam areas in Tamil Nadu, adding 118 acres to its portfolio. IndoSpace plans to add four million sq. ft of warehousing space by the end of 2021.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:51 AM IST