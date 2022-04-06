IndiQube raises $30 mn in funding from promoters, WestBridge Capital

Flexible workspace provider IndiQube has announced it has raised $30 million in funding. The funding round saw participation from IndiQube’s promoters, investment firm WestBridge Capital and angel investor Ashish Gupta.

Out of $30 million, IndiQube’s promoters themselves have infused $17 million, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the development, Rishi Das, Co-Founder of IndiQube says “This round reinforces our belief that we are on the right track to solve India’s CRE problem. Over the next two years, we plan to more than double our PAN India footprint to over 10 million sq.ft., venture into 15+ Tier II cities and further ramp up technology integration, creating a consistent experience for our clients.”

IndiQube today has over 4.5 million Sq.Ft. of office space in 60+ properties spread across 8 cities. They have recently forayed into Tier II, signing up over 1 lakh Sq.Ft. in Coimbatore, it said.

Meghna Agarwal, Co-Founder, IndiQube says, “COVID19 has accelerated the adoption of flexible workspaces across the globe. We had an amazing year adding 100+ clients to our portfolio with over 1.2 million Sq.Ft. in incremental signups. We now look forward to even more exciting times ahead and thank WestBridge Capital for being a consistent partner for IndiQube in its growth journey.”

Founded in 2015, IndiQube is a flexible workspace provider that provides accessible, affordable, and personalized workspaces keeping employee delight at its heart. Leveraging its inhouse technology platform MiQube, IndiQube provides a smart building experience, catering to the evolving needs of thriving startups, Offshore Development Centers and large enterprises, PAN India, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:59 PM IST