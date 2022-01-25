Indipaisa, Hitachi Payment Services introduce new fintech platform

Hitachi Payment Services, India's enabler of both cash and digital payments and Indipaisa, a member of the Nexxo Network, an international network of Fintech companies operating in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, tied up to develop a new Fintech platform for India's MSMEs.

With its future-ready, digital payment capabilities, Hitachi Payment Services will provide a technology framework for the new Fintech platform for India's MSMEs.

In partnership with Hitachi Payment Services, Indipaisa will offer a range of payment solutions to match the specific needs of Indian MSME owners and operators, to help them grow their businesses, comply with government tax laws, and build a better future for themselves and their families.

Anuj Khosla, CEO - Digital Business of Hitachi Payment Services said, "Our technological know-how, centralized infrastructure and expansive network will further help in democratizing digital payments, thereby providing an impetus towards financial inclusion for the marginalized MSMEs."

Aizaz Tahsildar, CEO of Indipaisa said, "Indipaisa is very proud and honoured to work with Hitachi Payment Services to help Indian small businesses align with India's digital drive for a cashless society."

