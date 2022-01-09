Indigo waives ticket rescheduling fee till Jan 31

Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to 31st March 2022.

"With the reduced demand, we will also be selectively withdrawing some of our flights from service," the airline said.

Where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B on our website.

The airline stated, "Since our call centre is currently handling a large volume of calls, we are encouraging our customers to use our digital channels where possible."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 06:30 PM IST