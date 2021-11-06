IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi fights from November 10

IndiGo said on Saturday that it will commence 12 new flights in November 2021.



The airline, which commenced flight service between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur from November 1 and in the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2, will launch service between Ahmedabad and Ranchi from November 10.



The airline said these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.



Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, said: "These routes will enhance connectivity between northern, eastern, northeastern, western, and southern regions, promoting trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors."



At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates over 1,400 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:43 PM IST