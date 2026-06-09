IndiGo Stock Jumps Over 2% After Company Unveils FY30 Roadmap

The stock of IndiGo Aviation on Tuesday jumped up to 2.3 percent after the company unveiled its plan until FY30.

The stock opened 0.3 percent higher at Rs 4,375 apiece compared to the previous close of Rs 4,359 apiece.

The stock further jumped to Rs 4,459 apiece which was 2.3 percent higher than the previous close.

The stock of IndiGo remained among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 lot. The rally in the stock was triggered by the roadmap unveiled by the company for FY30.

As part of the roadmap, the company aims to carry around 200 million passengers annually, expand its international footprint, and establish India as a major global aviation transit hub.

Presented at the airline’s analyst day on June 8, the plan outlines operating more than 550 aircraft, nearly 3,000 daily departures, and raising international operations to 40% of total capacity by FY30.

Read Also IndiGo Unveils FY30 Growth Plan Targeting 200 Million Passengers, Global Hub Status

IndiGo also aims to increase capacity to about 300 billion available seat kilometres (ASKs), nearly doubling current levels.

Despite long-term ambitions, IndiGo is adopting a cautious approach to near-term capacity deployment amid softer travel demand triggered by the West Asia conflict. The airline expects 3-4% capacity growth in the first fiscal quarter and will take a “measured approach” as market conditions remain uncertain.

International markets form a central pillar of IndiGo’s strategy. The airline plans to increase international capacity to 40% by FY30 from around 30% currently, supported by the induction of Airbus A321XLR aircraft and Airbus A350 widebody jets.

Nine A321XLR planes are expected this fiscal, enabling expansion into longer-haul destinations such as Athens, Istanbul, Bali, and Seoul.

IndiGo is also positioning India as a global transit hub connecting Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, leveraging the country’s strategic location to capture connecting traffic currently routed through Gulf and Southeast Asian hubs.

The airline ended FY26 with a fleet of 441 aircraft and carried over 123 million passengers. IndiGo is accelerating its premiumisation strategy with an expanded stretch business-class product, offering dedicated cabins, complimentary meals, and enhanced services on the incoming A321XLR fleet.