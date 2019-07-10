IndiGo shares plunge 10 percent in early trade as promoters spar

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Shares of InterGlobe Aviation tumbled 10 per cent Wednesday amid spat between co-promoters over governance issues. The scrip dropped to Rs 1,409.20 on the BSE in early trade. On the NSE it fell to Rs 1,409.70.</p><p>InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of country's largest airline IndiGo. The company's co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia are locked in a bitter battle, with the former seeking intervention of markets regulator Sebi to address the problems. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>