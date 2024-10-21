IndiGo Shares Dip 3.5% In 5 Days As Bomb Scares Raise Concern

File Photo

In the recent past, an abstruse and concerning phenomenon has emerged that has occupied the headlines and news cycle. What started as a couple of hoax bomb threats affecting some flights has spiralled into a major, extended civil aviation fiasco.

Bomb Hoax Floods The Air

According to some reports, a staggering 100 bomb scares have surfaced just in the past week.

One of the major victims of this, apart from the passengers, who have probably had their hearts in their mouths, are the airlines involved in the rising Indian aviation sector.

The company with the largest market share, needless to say, is bound to have greater issues with it. The largest airline in the country, IndiGo, has been affected by this development. Although the country's aviation ministry, led by Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, has assured of action, concerns continue to prevail.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

The performance of the airline at the equity market also appears to have been affected.

The company shares have dropped by 3.77 per cent or Rs 179.55, in the past 5 trading sessions or the time span of a week.

The trend has only continued into the new trading week, as on Monday, October 21.

After opening at 4,701.00 per share, the shares of the company dropped by 1.54 per cent or Rs 71.80. This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 4,591.25.

Spicejet Ltd

The shares of another listed airline, Spicejet, however, looked a little different. The shares of the Gurugram-based airline were floating in green with minor fluctuations.

The shares that opened at Rs 60.75 surged positively. As mentioned before, the prices vacillated a bit, with shares hitting the low of Rs 60.05 per share. At 12:30 IST, the shares gained by 1.52 per cent or Rs 0.92, taking the overall value of Spicejet shares to Rs 61.40 per individual piece.