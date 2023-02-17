Indigo shares continue to fall after large block deal

IndiGo/ Representative image | File pic

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent of IndiGo continued to fall on Friday after it saw close to 4 per cent fall on Thursday and closed at Rs 1,897. On Friday, the shares on the NSE continued to go lower, and at 9:40 am, they were trading at Rs 1,892.90. This was after reports that Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, would sell close to a four per cent stake in the aviation company through a block deal.

The shares on Thursday saw a drop of 4.48 per cent and on Friday during the morning trade they went down another 0.76 per cent. Close to 1.7 crore shares changed hands in the block deal window on Thursday.

Block deal by Shobha Gangwal

According to reports, the block deal was launched for 1.56 crore shares, and the offer floor price for the sale of shares was set at Rs 1,875 per share by Shobha Gangwal. This was a price discount of 5.6 per cent from its close on Wednesday. Additionally, the block deal also had a lock period of 150 days.

Through the sale of these shares, the Gangwal family will fetch Rs 2,930 crore at the floor price.

The block deal comes days after the company reported a 1,000 per cent surge in net profit during the quarter ending in December. The profit was at Rs 1,422.6 crore, whereas the revenue was at Rs 14,932 crore.

Gangwal family last sold shares in September 2022

This is the second time that the Gangwal family has sold shares in InterGlobe Aviation. In September last year, they sold a 2.8 per cent stake in the aviation company for approximately Rs 2,005 crore. This was months after Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board. At that point, he had said he would be cutting stakes in the airline over the next five years.

IndinGo's promoters and promoter

During the end of December 2022, IndiGo's promoters and promoter group held 71.92 per cent stake in the company, which post this will be down at 67.52 per cent.

Total stake holding by Gangwal family

Rakesh and Shobha Gangwal have 13.23 per cent and 7.04 per cent stakes in InterGlobe, respectively, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust has 13.50 per cent stakes. But after this sale, Shobha Gangwal's individual holding will go down to 2.64 per cent.

Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia co-founded IndiGo in 2006, but they had a fall out in early 2020. Bhatia and his family entities own 37.8 per cent stakes in IndiGo.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)