IndiGo places firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft

New Delhi: Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans.

While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over USD 33 billion (over Rs 2.3 lakh crore) on the basis of catalogue price of A320 neo plane that was published in 2018.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of market share, would induct long range A321XLRs in addition to A320 neos and A321 neos.

IndiGo said it would be "one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator".