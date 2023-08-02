IndiGo Net Profit Rises To ₹3,090.60 Cr, Total Income At ₹17,160.87 Cr in Q1FY24

IndiGo Net Profit Rises To ₹3,090.60 Cr | File

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) on Wednesday reported its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results, the company announced through an exchange filing.

IndiGo Q1 Earnings:

i) Total Income: Rs 17,160.87 crore vs Rs 13,018.81 crore YoY

ii) Total Expenses: Rs 14,070.14 crore vs Rs 14,083.05 crore YoY

iii) Net Profit: Rs 3,090.60 crore vs Loss Rs 1,064.26 crore YoY

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period last year

i) Capacity increased by 18.8 percent to 32.7 billion.

ii) Passenger numbers increased by 30.1 percent to 26.2 million.

iii) Yield declined by 1.2 percent to INR 5.18 and load factor improved by 9.0 points to 88.6 percent.

iv) Revenue from Operations increased by 29.8 percent to Rs 166,831 million.

v) Average fuel prices decreased by 22.5 percent leading to decrease in fuel CASK by 26.6 percent.

vi) CASK ex fuel decreased by 11.4 percent to Rs 2.57 due to higher capacity.

vii) EBITDAR of Rs 52,109 million (31.2 percent EBITDAR margin), compared to EBITDAR of Rs 7,169 million (5.6 percent EBITDAR margin).

viii) Profit excluding foreign exchange of Rs 29,745 million compared to profit excluding foreign exchange of Rs 3,603 million.

ix) Net profit of Rs 30,906 million, compared to net loss of Rs 10,643 million.

“I am pleased to report a solid start to the year building on the positive momentum from the last two quarters. We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. During this quarter, we placed a new order for 500 aircraft that takes our outstanding order book to c.1,000 aircraft and further strengthens our position for future growth," said Pieter Elbers, CEO.

Revenue and Cost Comparisons

Total income for the quarter ended June 2023 was Rs 171,609 million, an increase of 31.8 percent over the same period last year. For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 149,956 million, an increase of 30.8 percent and ancillary revenues were Rs 15,484 million, an increase of 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 2023 were Rs 140,701 million, a decrease of 0.1 percent over the same quarter last year.

Cash and Debt

As of 30th June 2023

IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 274,000 million comprising Rs 156,911 million of free cash and Rs 117,090 million of restricted cash.

The capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 430,862 million.

The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was INR 462,919 million.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) shares

The shares of Indigo on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,574.90, up by 0.16 percent.

