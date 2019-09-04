IndiGo launches 2nd learning academy, ifly facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Private airline, IndiGo on Wednesday announced the extension of its learning academy, ifly to Bengaluru. The first ifly facility is located at Gurugram. ifly has been instrumental in extending training to IndiGo employees, it said in a statement.

ifly specialises in facilitating specific training throughout the year which include customer services, ramp and marshalling training, communication and leadership training, departure control system, safety and emergency procedures, and e-learning, the airline said.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer and Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President - Human Resources, IndiGo, said, "In the last one year, we have had 114 batches of cabin crew (2,400 cabin attendants) and 27 batches of JFO's (500 pilots) graduate."

"In addition, we have had 300 engineering, 1,330 Airport operations and Customer services (AOCS) and 1,500 security colleagues graduate out of various programmes at ifly," they added in the statement.