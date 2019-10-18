IndiGo files litigation in Florida, Maryland

Mumbai: In a new turn to the no-frills carrier IndiGo Airline's parent company InterGlobe Enterprises chapter, co-owners Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia’s tussle has reached the US.

The company has filed litigation in Florida and Maryland in the US seeking information it says it needs for arbitration process in New Delhi relating to the control of the airline between Gangwal and Bhatia.

According to media report, the airline and Bhatia, group managing director, InterGlobe Aviation told the court in Florida that they are seeking information related to shareholders' agreement between IndiGo, InterGlobe Enterprises, the Bhatia family and the American billionaire Gangwal.

The report further said a similar case filed in a court in Maryland is seeking information from Anupam Khanna, an independent director at the airline, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier this year, Bhatia, in the London Court of International Arbitration (India), accused Gangwal of undertaking a destructive and a very public campaign to dilute their controlling rights in the airline. The appeal said IndiGo's stock lost over $1 billion in valuation on account of Gangwal's actions.

In an exclusive interview to CNBCTV18.com in July this year, Gangwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to sort out differences between the warring promoters.