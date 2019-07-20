IndiGo clocks highest-ever profit, revenue up 45%

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo airline, reported its highest ever profit after tax of Rs 1,203 crore during the April to June quarter of current financial year 2019-20 (Q1 FY20), up 4,229.7% year-on-year from Rs 27.8 crore in Q1 FY19.

The revenue from operations totalled Rs 9,420 crore for the quarter, marking an increase of 44.7%. The airline registered 145.9% rise year-on-year in earn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) at Rs 2,778.5 crore.

Yield during the quarter under review came in at Rs 4.08 per km, up 12.8% year-on-year. Total income for the quarter ended June 2019 was Rs 9,786.9 crore, an increase of 43.5% over the same period last year.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 8,445.1 crore, an increase of 46.4% and ancillary revenues were Rs 902.6 crore, an increase of 32.2% compared to the same period last year.