Indigo Avails Female Flyers Option To Select Seat Next To Women Passengers

Indigo flight | File Photo

Indian low-cost airline and one of the largest in the country, Indigo Airlines, has said, that it would give female passengers the alternative of selecting seats next to other female passengers if they found the need for that. The airline released a statement on the matter, according to the Times of India.

This comes at the back of untoward incidents that have come to pass in the recent past. Unruly passengers can create havoc, and, in a close environment, make the journey unpalatable.

This feature, according to the statement, will be available at the time of a web check-in. |

It was in 2023 that a much-discussed incident of a male passenger urinating on a fellow elderly female passenger on an Air India flight came to pass. The information, in this case, came into the public domain a lot after the said incident transpired. Despite the attention that the aforementioned case received, similar incidents of varying yet undeniable depravity came to pass later on as well.

This feature, according to the statement, will be available at the time of a web check-in.

According to the statement obtained by TOI, the airline in their statement said, "It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travellers — solo as well as part of family bookings. This is currently in pilot mode aligning with our ‘girl power’ ethos.”

Screegrab of some of the reactions. |

The responses to the news online, so far have been mixed, with some referring to it as a good decision, while, others did not take the news too kindly or too well.