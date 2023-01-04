e-Paper Get App
IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Kolkata, probe underway

A tail strike is when a plane's tail section touches the runway or any other object on the ground either while landing or taking off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

IngiGo airlines on Wednesday revealed that one of its aircrafts suffered a trail strike while landing at the Kolkata airport on January 2. The aircraft has been grounded for repairs in Kolkata and IndiGo has launched a detailed investigation in the matter.

"On 2nd January 2023, flight 6E 114 operating on A321, VT-ILR had a tail strike during landing at Kolkata. The aircraft was declared grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

Pictures of the damage on the aircraft are being widely circulated on social media which shows significant scraping on the back end. The plane was coming in from Dhaka.

"IndioGo Airbus A321N (VT-ILR, built 2021) experienced extensive tailstrike damage on flight #6E1859 between Dhaka, Bangladesh and Kolkata (VECC), India. Damage was detected after landing," JACDEC, flight safety, wrote on Twitter.

IndiGo Planes Turns Back due to 'Poor Visibility'

Another incident involving an IndiGo aircraft took place on Wednesday when flight IGO 6687 from Ahemdabad to Raipur had to divert to Bhubaneswar due to poor visibility. Flight operations were halted due to poor visibility.

IndiGo Staff Caught Throwing Musical Instruments

IndiGo was in the news for all the wrong reasons last week as well when its baggage handlers were seen throwing musical instruments into a carrier van. The video of the incident became viral on social media after popular sufi singer Bismil posted a clip on his Instagram account.

"This is exactly how indigo treat our instruments ! Indigo !! You need to respect our instruments," Bismil wrote on Instagram.

