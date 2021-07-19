Stock market indices open weaker 1% down amid negative global cues

The stock markets opened low on first day of trading in the week. On Monday (July 19), Sensex and Nifty open 1% down each. Bank stocks were among the top laggards.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 515.54 points or 0.97 percent lower at 52,624.52 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 146.75 points or 0.92 percent to 15,776.65.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53,140.06, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,923.40.