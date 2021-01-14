India's WPI inflation eases in December to 1.22% as compared to 1.55% in November

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 1.22 per cent in December as compared to 1.55 per cent in the previous month.

It was 2.76 per cent in December 2019. The decline last month was mainly due to lower increase in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

The food inflation for December dropped to 0.92 per cent as compared to 4.27 per cent in the previous month.

"The food index consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group has decreased from 158.9 in November 2020 to 154.4 in December 2020," said an official statement.