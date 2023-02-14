e-Paper Get App
India's WPI inflation declines to 4.73%, a 24-month low

As per the official updates, the WPI inflation has declined to 4.73 per cent, touching another low vis-a-vis previous figures

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
India's WPI inflation declines to 4.73%, a 24-month low | Unsplash.com
India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has touched a 24-month low at 4.73%. Before this, the number was at 4.95% in December.

Wholesale Price Index inflation data for January has been released on Tuesday. According to this data, India’s wholesale inflation has fallen again, bringing another relief to a long cycle of rising prices.

The release of India’s wholesale (WPI) inflation numbers come at a time when the retail inflation data, released on Monday, showed a 3-month high of 6.52 per cent.

This also meant that the mentioned number breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance level after two months. 

Before this January WPI inflation data was released, in December, India’s wholesale inflation data showed an ease to 4.95 per cent despite global headwinds suggesting a rise in prices.

Back then, the WPI inflation numbers also hit a 22-month low, bringing a sigh of relief to many.

article-image

