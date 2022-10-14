India’s WPI dips by 2% in September while CPI rises, what’s the reason for this gap in inflation?

The gap between WPI an CPI is more than just about prices of goods coming in and being sold at counters of retail stores. |

The prices of goods which are traded in bulk between producers and other businesses from e-commerce platforms to your local grocer, is an important indicator of inflation. While consumer price inflation (CPI) calculates what households are spending on supplies, wholesale price index (WPI) looks at the amount at which shops and vendors are securing goods. Although the consumer price index for India hit a five-month high yesterday, the WPI has gone down by more than 2 per cent between August and September.

Should you be concerned about this gap?

What this reveals is that while the price of goods traded in bulk between different businesses has gone down, you are still paying more for everyday products. But does this simply mean that vendors are making extra by charging more on goods they are getting for less?

Not exactly, the reason for this gap between CPI and WPI has more to do with the products that are given more importance while calculating each of them. Now CPI is calculated on products that common people consume on a daily basis, which means food makes up more of that basket. Due to extended rains wiping out crops, food inflation has soared past 8.60 per cent, which has pushed household spending and CPI to 7.41 per cent.

WPI offers a broader perspective

As opposed to that WPI is driven largely by manufactured goods which form the bulk of wholesale goods, and hence that number has gone down from 12.41 per cent to 10.7 per cent in a month. Unlike the US, which relies more on Producer Price Index, policy changes in India are determined based on the wholesale price index. This is because WPI also facilitates monitoring of industry, manufacturing and construction, beyond just households across the country, based on cost of material being sourced for each sector.