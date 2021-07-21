India's textile sector needs more support to limit shrinking global market share

India's share in global exports of cotton yarn shrunk 600 basis points to 23 per cent in calendar year 2020 (CY2020) from 29 per cent in CY2015, while in readymade garments (RMG), its share has stagnated at 3-4 per cent over the past decade.

Lack of free trade agreements (FTAs) and significant improvement in peer competitiveness are the main reasons for this fall.

Textiles is important to India's $313 billion merchandise exports as it accounts for 11 per cent of the pie. The sector is also a significant employment generator.

Given its economic importance, the sector has seen a slew of measures from the government of late, including the textile parks announced in Union Budget 2021-22 and inclusion of the sector for allocations under the Production- linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

While these are steps in the right direction, a CRISIL Research's analysis indicates more is needed to address the issues and spur a revival.

In cotton yarn, India has lost market share over the past decade to Vietnam and China because of high cost and lack of FTAs amid intensifying competition.

In RMG, India has done well to maintain its share even as global trade in the segment contracted. But competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh have done much better - they capitalised on China's falling share in the past five fiscals, while India could not.

Further, Indian textiles players were pushed to the brink in 2020 as the Government of India reduced export incentives in line with guidelines of the World Trade Organization.