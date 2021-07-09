India's sugar exports reach 4.75 mn tonnes so far this year: AISTA

Sugar mills have exported 4.75 million tonne of the sweetener so far in the ongoing 2020-21 marketing year ending September, with maximum shipments to Indonesia, trade body All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said on Friday.

Mills have contracted to export 5.9 million tonne of sugar so far as against the 6 million tonne quota assigned by the food ministry in January this year, AISTA said in a statement.

Additional 4,30,000 tonne of sugar has been contracted under OGL (open general license) route without subsidy support.

Moreover, sugar export to Iran has started, albeit in small quantity. About 6,982 tonne was shipped to Iran in June, it added.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

According to AISTA, mills have exported a total of 4.75 million tonne of sugar from January 1 till July 6, 2021.