India’s stock market becomes 6th largest in the world

India’s stock market has gone up to become the sixth-biggest stock market globally. The stock market has achieved this distinction on the back of the benchmark Sensex jumping over 23 percent in the ongoing year.

According to Bloomberge data, India’s market cap stood at $3.4055 trillion on Tuesday against $3.4023 trillion in France. India posted the biggest gain in market value this year, adding more than $873.4 billion or a rise of 35 percent from $2.52 trillion on 31 December 2020. Since March 2020, India added nearly $2.08 trillion market cap or a 159 percent gain. In 2020, it added a $373 billion market cap or gains of 17.4 percent from $2.14 trillion, according to a report in LiveMint.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:25 PM IST