India's skill devolpement initiatives a ‘dismal failure’: Rajat Gupta

Mumbai: Former head of management consultancy McKinsey, Rajat Gupta, on Friday said India's skill development initiative is a "dismal failure".

Gupta, who was convicted of insider trading in the US in 2012, said there is a need for focusing on sustainable models while developing projects with a social impact and not depend on charity.

It can be noted that the government has been laying a lot of focus on skills for the last few years, which started by the creation of a dedicated ministry at the federal level for the same with an eye to ensure millions of youth joining the workforce every year find jobs.

"We have this whole initiative of skills in this country which has been an absolute dismal failure," he said, speaking at the Tatas-sponsored Mumbai Litfest here.