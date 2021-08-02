India's services exports at $19.72 bn in June: RBI data

India's services exports increased 24.1 per cent month-on-month to $19.72 billion in June 2021, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The exports stood at $17.35 billion in May and $17.54 billion in April.

The RBI further said imports in June were valued at $11.14 billion, up 24.8 per cent on sequential basis.

The imports stood at $10.23 billion in May and $9.89 billion in the previous month.

The RBI said monthly data on services are provisional and are likely to undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.