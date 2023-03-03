India's score on laws to ensure equality for working women down to 74.4

Picture for representation |

The participation of women in India's workforce is 20 per cent, and a vast majority of them are engaged in unpaid labour in households. At the same time the gender wage gap still stands at a dismal 27 per cent, despite improvements over the decades. Now the World Bank Index shows that laws around pay and pension aren't able to deliver equality for working women, as India's score is down to 74.4 out of 100.

Worse off than Nepal

India may be well off compared to the sorry state of affairs in South Asia with an average score of around 63, it's still behind Nepal, which has scored 80 out of 100. Only 14 out of 190 countries, all from Europe barring Canada, have managed to hit the 100 point mark on the index.

Reforms to increase participation of women

The index calculated data collected on the basis of laws applicable in India's financial capital Mumbai, where one fifth of women were employed as of 2019. The report showed that laws dealing with women's pay were in the worst state, and recommended reforms to change the situation. It called for mandating equal pay and equal value, along with ways to allow women to work at night and in the industrial sector, like men do.