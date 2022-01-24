India's recovery in petroleum product demand to continue: Fitch

India's petroleum product demand is expected to remain moderately strong in Q4FY22, as the easing of Covid-19 pandemic-led restrictions boosts economic activity, Fitch Ratings said.

The rating agency said that the recovery, should support higher throughput at most rated oil marketing companies and expect stable crude oil production, as upstream producers continue to invest in exploration and development.

"We expect strong prices to improve the financial profiles of upstream oil and gas companies," the ratings agency said.

The rating agency said that India's natural gas production increased by 22 per cent YoY in April-December 2021 and the momentum is likely to continue over the next 12-18 months, driven by expanded production at new fields, before stabilising in FY23.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:57 PM IST