India's Q1FY22 agri, processed food products exports up 44.3% Y-o-Y basis

India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose 44.3 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

According to the 'Quick Estimates' released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) products has witnessed 44.3 per cent growth during April-June 2021 over the same period of previous year.

"The overall export of APEDA products increased from $3,338.5 million in April-June 2020 to $4,817.9 million in April-June 2021.

"The huge jump in exports of agricultural and processed food products during the first three months of current fiscal, is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21," it said.

As per the 'Quick Estimates', the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 9.1 per cent growth, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 69.6 per cent.

"In April-June, 2020-21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $584.5 million which rose to $637.7 million in April-June 2021-22."

Besides, India reported a huge 415.5 per cent jump in export of other cereals while the export of meat, dairy and poultry products witnessed an increase of 111.5 per cent in the first three months of the current fiscal (2021-22).

"The export of other cereals increased from $44.9 million in April-June 2020 to $231.4 million in April-June 2021 and the export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased from $483.5 million in April-June 2020 to $1,022.5 million in April-June 2021."

"The export of rice, which recorded a positive growth of 25.3 percent, increased from $1,914.5 million in April-June 2020 to $2,398.5 million in April-June 2021."

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 08:15 PM IST