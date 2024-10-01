 India's Power Consumption Remains Flat At 141.36 Billion Units In September
HomeBusinessIndia's Power Consumption Remains Flat At 141.36 Billion Units In September

India's Power Consumption Remains Flat At 141.36 Billion Units In September

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) contracted to 230.60W GW in September 2024 against 239.93 GW in the year-ago month.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Photo: Pixabay |

India's power consumption remained almost flat at 141.36 billion units (BU) year-on-year in September, mainly due to the above-normal rainfall across the country, which reduced the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the country experienced a rainfall excess of 10.6 per cent in September.

In September 2023, the power consumption stood at 141.29 BU, according to official data.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May, and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.

The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

Experts said the widespread above-normal rainfall in the country reduced the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

This led to a decline in power consumption as well as growth in power demand in the country in September, they said.

The demand for power and consumption will continue to be steady in the coming days due to the end of the Monsoon season and more industrial and commercial activities in the country due to festivities, they added.

