‘India’s packaged food stock could run out in 10 days

BENGALURU: Government support and intervention are required to restore supply chains with immediate effect, Managing Director of Britannia Industries, Varun Berry, said on Thursday, cautioning that the country could run out of stocks of packaged food within ten days if even a single link is broken.

The food industry supply chain is disaggregated and dependent on inter-state movement of goods, Berry said in a statement. "Due to the nature of the materials, inventories across the chain are low.

If even one link in the supply chain is broken, the country could run out of stocks of packaged food in the next 7-10 days," he cautioned. Thus it is imperative that the supply chain for food products be restored in entirety and allowed to function with adequate safety measures and police protection, it was pointed out.

The supply chain includes suppliers of raw materials and packaging materials, food manufacturing factories, factory workers, transporters carrying materials and finished goods, depots, wholesalers, distributors and their salesmen. Necessary permits need to be immediately issued to all of them, Berry said.

"Our factories are primed to manufacture products at this time with all due hygiene and social distancing protocols in place. But we need support from district authorities in allowing our factory workers to travel to the factory premises with appropriate safeguards, he said.