India's oil production continues to slip 2% in December

India’s production of crude oil, continued to decline in December 2021, with lower output from state-owned ONGC leading to a near 2 per cent drop, according to reports.

Oil production in December 2021 was 2.51 million tonnes, while the output was higher than 2.43 million tonnes production in November 2021.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 3 per cent less crude oil at 1.65 million tonnes in December due to delays in mobilising equipment at western offshore fields

ONGC produced 5.42 per cent less gas at 1.75 bcm, while the output from eastern offshore – where KG-D6 is situated – jumped 515 per cent to 593.5 million cubic meters.

Oil India Ltd produced 5.4 per cent more crude oil at 2,54,360 tonnes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:13 PM IST