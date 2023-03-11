India's net direct tax collection grew 17% to ₹13.73 lakh crore till March 10; 83% of revised estimates | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

India's net direct tax collection from April 1, 2022 to March 10, 2023 rose by 17% to Rs 13.73 lakh crore; it is 83% of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.

According to the CBDT, refunds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore have been issued during the tenure which are 59.44% higher than refunds issued in the corresponding period in the preceding year.

The Direct Tax collection, net of refunds stood at Rs. 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

The collection made so far is 96.67% of the total Budget Estimates and 83.19% of the Total Revised Estimated of Direct Taxes for the financial year 2022-23.

The growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned; the growth rate for CIT is 18.08% while that for PIT (including STT) is 27.57%.

After the adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collection is 13.62% and that of PIT is 20.73% [PIT only] or 20.06% [PIT with STT].