India's mineral production up 5% in November 2021: Ministry

India’s mineral production was up five per cent in November 2021 as compared to the year-ago period, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for November 2021 was at 111.9.

The ministry said that the cumulative growth for the April-November period of the fiscal over the same period a year ago was 18.2 per cent.

The Production level of important minerals in November 2021 includes coal at 679 lakh tonnes, lignite at 33 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) at 2,798 million cu m, petroleum (crude) at 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite at 1,710 thousand tonnes, the mines ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:44 PM IST