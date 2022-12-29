India's mineral output goes up by 2.5% in October | File/ Representative Photo

The mines ministry on Thursday announced that the country's mineral production increased by 2.5 per cent in October in comparison to the same month last year.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for October went up by 2.5 per cent year-on-year at 112.5.

According to the figures by Indian Bureau of Mines, the cumulative growth between April-October for this financial year is 4 per cent over the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The output of other important minerals like coal, lignite, natural gas (utilized) and petroleum (crude) is 662 lakh tonne, 35 lakh tonne, 2,829 million cubic metre and 25 lakh tonne respectively.

Minerals like diamond, phosphorite, bauxite, iron ore, and coal recorded year-on-year growth during October, while Limestone, petroleum, natural gas (U) and zinc went down.