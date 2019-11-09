India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki cuts production

Mumbai: Lack of demand for passenger vehicles in the country has forced India's largest manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki to cut its production for the 8th consecutive month. The company's total vehicle production last month stood at 1,19,337 units against 1,50,497 in October last year.

The production of passenger vehicles was down 117,383 units from 148,318 in October last year, while Van produced slipped nearly by half from 13,817 in October 2018 to 7,661 last month.

The manufacturing of vehicles in the mini-segment came down to 20,985 last month from 34,295 in the corresponding month last year. The segment has models such as Alto, S-Presso, Old WagonR, the company said in regulatory filing on Friday.