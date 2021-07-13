India's June palm oil imports down 24% from previous month

India's palm oil imports fell 24 per cent to 5,87,467 tonne in June over the previous month of this year due to higher stock in the domestic market, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said on Tuesday.

The SEA expressed concern that the recent cut in import duty of crude palm oil (CPO) and other plam oils till September, as well as unrestricted import of RBD palmolein till December would be detrimental to the interest of domestic refiners and oilseeds growers.

India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 5,64,839 tonne palm oils in June 2020. Whereas in May 2021, palm oil imports stood at 7,69,602 tonne.

The country's total vegetable oil imports declined 17 per cent Rs 9.96 lakh tonne in June this year compared to 11.98 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.