India's Industrial Production output drops by 10.4% in July 2020

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday said that Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for July 2020 had come in at -10.4%.

According to the details provided, IIP growth for the month of July had come in at -10.4% as against the expected -13%. All sectors except non-durables had shown negative growth rates, and the pharma sector has reportedly propped up growth in the FMCG segment. The improvement seen in the negative growth number on a month on month basis is a positive factor in this picture.