India's high import tariffs negating PLI: ICEA

India's import tariffs in the electronics sector are way higher than China, Vietnam and other economies, which is negating the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and impacting competitiveness, according to a new study by The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

ICEA study stated that India's tariffs are slightly lower for only one tariff line of China for finished products.

These imports constitute 80 per cent of the cost of mobile phones.

India's tariffs are higher for 85 per cent (Thailand, Vietnam) to 95 per cent (China) of these tariff lines for non-zero tariffs.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is the apex industry body of mobile and electronics industry comprising of manufacturers, brand owners, technology providers, VAS application & solution providers, distributors and retail chains of mobile handsets and electronics devices.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 02:00 PM IST