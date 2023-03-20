India's GDP to grow at 7% in FY23 despite Oct-Dec slowdown, says Finance Ministry

File/ Representative image

India's GDP growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent for the October-December quarter. while inflation has been above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent for two months.

As global headwinds are expected to take a toll on India, Finance Ministry has predicted a 7 per cent GDP growth rate for India in FY23.

Inflation also set to fall

As the fiscal year is slated to end this month, the government added that retail inflation will fall in line with wholesale inflation for January, which was lowest in 25 months.

It also forecast a drop in fiscal deficit, as services exports are expected to rise further, while consumption which relies on imports will be dropping.

The data sees this as support for India's external sector, in the face of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Read Also Global markets fall as US Fed's Powell hints at more rate hikes ahead

Changing headwinds could have an impact

But after the banking sector fiasco following SVB and Signature Bank's fall, the US Fed is expected to go slow on repo rate hikes.

According to the ministry, macroeconomic stability will also be strengthened giving a further boost to the GDP.

It also maintained that weather conditions such as El Nino and the global fluctuations in commodity rates will also determine India's inflation trajectory.