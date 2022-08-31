e-Paper Get App

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

The RBI has projected the economy's growth at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23 | File Photo

India's economic growth rose to 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal (2022-23), a huge jump from 4.1 per cent growth recorded in the final quarter of 2021-22.

This is the first double-digit growth in GDP figures in a year, as the last double-digit growth was 20.1 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2021-22.

"Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 36.85 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.46 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a growth of 13.5 percent as compared to 20.1 percent in Q1 2021-22," a statement issued by National Statistical Office (NSO) said.

The 13.5 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal is below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 16.2 per cent.

Rating agency ICRA had projected a growth of 13 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

After recording a 20.1 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2021-22, GDP growth had consistently fell during the entire quarter. In the second quarter of 2021-22, it slid to 8.4 per cent, in the third quarter, it further fell to 5.4 per cent while in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, it came down to 4.1 per cent.

The RBI has projected the economy's growth at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessIndia's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

RECENT STORIES

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's cases, marriage, 'still enjoyed gifts': ED

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hong Kong put India into bat

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hong Kong put India into bat

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

India's GDP records double-digit growth of 13.5% in Q1 2022-23

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game...

'Rahul Dravid will play this team': Harbhajan Singh on India's team selection for the Hong Kong game...