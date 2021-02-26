India's GDP in Q3 of 2020-21 shows growth at 0.4%: Govt data

India has officially exited the technical recession phase that was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country's Q3FY21 GDP grew by 0.4 per cent, official data showed on Friday.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) data on Friday showed that the Q2FY21 GDP on a year-on-year basis contracted by 7.3 per cent from (-) 24.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Though not comparable, the GDP had grown by 3.3 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY2019-20.