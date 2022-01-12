India's fuel consumption shows almost no growth in December

India’s fuel consumption showed negligible growth in December, ahead of fresh curbs kicking in to control the surge of a new variant of COVID-19, according to the data.

The data further said that the total petroleum product consumption was 18.43 million tonnes, as against 18.36 million tonnes a year earlier.

Diesel, accounting for almost 40% of all petroleum product usage, 1.5% to 7.305 million tonnes (MT) and was near the pre-COVID-19 demand of 7.387 MT December 2019, data from the Petroleum Planing and Analysis Cell showed.

Petrol sales, which crossed the pre-COVID-19 level a few months ago, was up 4 per cent to 2.81 million tonnes in December 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:24 PM IST