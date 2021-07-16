India's forex reserves rise by over $1.8 bn to $611.895 bn: RBI data

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.297 billion to $568.285 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $584 million to $36.956 billion.

However, the SDR value remained stagnant at $1.547 billion.

In addition, the country's reserve position with the IMF inched up by $3 million to $5.107 billion.