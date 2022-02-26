India's forex reserves rise by $2.76 bn to $632.95 bn

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by $2.762 billion to $632.952 billion for the week ended February 18, led by a sharp jump in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The value of gold reserves soared by $1.274 billion to $41.509 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

In the previous week (the week ended February 11) the forex reserves had declined by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion. For the week ended February 18, the country's foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by $1.496 billion to $567.06 billion.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. However, the value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the IMF declined by $11 million to $19.162 billion.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $4 million to $5.221 billion.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:31 PM IST