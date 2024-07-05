 India's Forex Reserves Decline $1.71 Billion To $651.99 Billion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Forex Reserves Decline $1.71 Billion To $651.99 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Decline $1.71 Billion To $651.99 Billion

For the week ended June 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 1.252 billion to USD 572.881 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

India's forex reserves dropped USD 1.713 billion to USD 651.997 billion for the week ended June 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped USD 2.922 billion to USD 652.895 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 655.817 billion as on June 7 this year.

For the week ended June 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 1.252 billion to USD 572.881 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped USD 2.922 billion to USD 652.895 billion.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped USD 2.922 billion to USD 652.895 billion. | pic: pixabay.com

Read Also
Raymond Shares Rally Green; Gain Over 16% After Company BoD's Demerger Approval
article-image

Gold reserves were down USD 427 million to USD 56.528 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) declined USD 35 million to USD 18.014 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up USD 1 million to USD 4.573 billion in the reporting week, the data added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mastering Lean Manufacturing With Amey Phatale: Enhancing Operations In The Automotive Industry

Mastering Lean Manufacturing With Amey Phatale: Enhancing Operations In The Automotive Industry

India's Forex Reserves Decline $1.71 Billion To $651.99 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Decline $1.71 Billion To $651.99 Billion

Revolutionizing AML Compliance With AI And Machine Learning: Pranitha Buddiga's Innovative Approach

Revolutionizing AML Compliance With AI And Machine Learning: Pranitha Buddiga's Innovative Approach

New on Swiggy: The Food Delivery Giant Introduces a Global-First Feature 'Eatlist' for Personalised...

New on Swiggy: The Food Delivery Giant Introduces a Global-First Feature 'Eatlist' for Personalised...

It's Buzzing: The Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX

It's Buzzing: The Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX