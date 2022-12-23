India’s foreign exchange reserves break five-week green streak, fall to $563.5 billion | File Image/ Representative Image

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $563.5 billion in the week through December 16, breaking its five-week rising streak, according to the Reserve Bank of India's data that was released on Friday.

The country's reserves for the week ended December 9 were at $564.07 billion, but the overall decline was from $632.7 billion at the beginning of the year. In order to protect the rupee and prevent a rapid depreciation the central bank has been intervening.

The rupee has been volatile in the last few trading sessions and was trading in a 82.396 to 82.899 range. In this year the rupee has gone down by more than 11 per cent and it is expected that it will perform its worst yearly performance after 2013.