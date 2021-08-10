India's exports up over 50% to $7.41 bn during August 1-7

Imports during the week too grew by about 70 per cent to $10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $3 billion.

Exports of engineering goods increased by 63 per cent to $834 million. Similarly, the outbound shipments of gems and jewellery rose by 121 per cent to $ 418 million. For petroleum products exports increased 145 per cent to $522 million, the data showed.

However, exports of iron ore, oil meals and oil seeds recorded negative growth.

Oil imports during August 1-7, jumped by about 141 per cent to $1.80 billion. Similarly, imports of electronic goods rose by nearly 31 per cent to $ 308 million.

Gold imports during the period declined by 12.48 per cent to $100 million.

Exports to the US, UAE and Saudi Arab grew by 48.4 per cent to $ 462.7 million, 70 per cent to $ 209-7 million, and 180 per cent to about $ 164 million, respectively