India's exports to China rise by 21% to $22.9 bn in 2021

India’s exports to China rose by 21 per cent to US$ 22.9 billion in the 2021 calendar year while imports surged by 49 per cent to US$ 87.5 billion during the same year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

Bilateral trade between the two countries rose to USD 110.4 billion in 2021 against US$ 77.7 billion in 2020, registering a year-on-year growth of 42.2 per cent.

The data said that India’s exports to China have risen consistently in the last three years despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s exports to China stood at US$ 17.1 billion in 2019. It rose to US$ 19 billion in 2020 and further to US$ 22.9 billion in 2021.

India’s imports from China declined from US$ 68.4 billion in 2019 to US$ 58.7 billion in 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:54 PM IST